No. 2 has welcomed baby No. 2.

New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are the proud new parents of baby girl Story Grey Jeter.

Story Grey is about a year and a half younger than her big sister, Bella Raine.

Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2. — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 31, 2019

Jeter married former Sports Illustrated model Hannah Davis in 2016.

A post in The Player’s Tribute said “Welcome to the family, #2.”