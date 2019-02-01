



Congestion pricing is coming to for-hire vehicles in Manhattan.

That means hailing a taxi or calling a car, like Uber or Lyft, will cost more when you head into the busiest parts of the borough.

While a taxi-industry lawsuit against the state continues in court, a judge has lifted a temporary restraining order â€“ allowing the surcharge to move forward.

The state can now start collecting a $2.50 fee on every cab ride below 96th Street, bringing the base fare in a taxi up to $5.80.

Passengers using app-based vehicles could see $2.75 added to fares, meaning a minimum base fare of $10.75.

At this point, itâ€™s not clear when the new fees will take effect.

Web Extra:Â Read Complete Congestion Pricing Plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the surcharges are necessary to pay for mass transit improvements, raising about $1 million a day.

But the New York Taxi Workers Alliance says the surcharges will cripple drivers and medallion owners.

“We’re calling on the governor not to move forward with fees that will force drivers to choose between food and medicine. That is how dire the poverty is now among this workforce that has lost eight of our brothers to suicide in less than a year,â€ the organization said in a statement.

Ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, however, say they support the effort.

â€œUsers of Manhattanâ€™s congested roads, whether itâ€™s a personal vehicle, delivery truck, taxi or Uber â€“ should pay their fair share to keep New York City moving forward,â€ Uber said in a statement.

â€œItâ€™s imperative that all vehicles- Â including personal and commercial – are included in this effort,â€ Lyft said.

As CBS2â€™s Janelle Burrell reports, the app-based companies will likely absorb some of the fees so they arenâ€™t passed on to customers.