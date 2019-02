NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Manhattan is getting a public beach, sort of.

Plans are underway to build a nearly $1 billion, five-acre park on the Gansevoort Peninsula, located at the end of West 12th Street along the Hudson River.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022, but water conditions won’t allow for swimming.

The park will sit on the site of a former sanitation department salt warehouse. It’s being designed by the same firm behind the High Line.