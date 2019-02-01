



– When a child is sick or disabled, sometimes they’re not able to go to the fun places other children enjoy.

That’s where the first Merlin’s Magic Space in New York comes in, a charity that’s providing fun for children facing challenges, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

The occupational therapy room inside ACDS Westchester, a pre-school for special needs children, looked a lot different a year ago.

“It was not inspiring,” said occupational therapist Michelle Meyerhoeffer. “I think they are going to be much more motivated to come in here to play and work.”

The Magic Space is filled with large Legos to help the children work on fine motor skills, and everything is specially designed so they’re not overwhelmed by sensory overload.

The lighting looks like clouds and is less intense, and there are movable partitions to give students more privacy to work.

The space was built by the charity Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation, which helps kids facing challenges of serious illness and disability.

In addition to building Magic Spaces in special needs schools and hospitals across the world, families can apply on-line for free tickets to certain entertainment venues like Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Times Square and Legoland.

The charity also helps children facing adversity.

“Kids who are in foster care kids who have recently been adopted,” said Tracie Hogencamp of Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation. “Well-abled and well-bodied kids that maybe their parent is in a late stage illness or they lost a parent.”

The non-profit focuses on children ages 2 to 18.

Tiana Jones’ 2-year-old son Cooper has Downs Syndrome. She says seeing the latest Merlin’s Magic Space gives her great hope.

“Something like this beyond my wildest dreams it’s something that I couldn’t imagine for my son and I love that people are thinking outside the box,” she said.

She says every child is different, and parents and staff should focus on their abilities versus their disabilities.

