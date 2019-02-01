



– In this episode of The Dig , CBS2’s Elle McLogan visits Pao & Cha Cha, where chef Guillermo Hung serves the flavors of his childhood to Astoria, Queens.

Hung explains he “grew up” in a Chinese takeout kitchen in Venezuela, where he developed his passion for food. He says he could still cook that menu by heart.

In New York City, he felt the urge to experiment and explore, combining Latin and Chinese cuisines in the kitchen he calls his “lab.”

His menu includes a Chorizo burger topped with sriracha mayo and cabbage slaw.

How does the Queens resident, who grew up in Venezuela to Chinese parents define himself?

“I’m a New Yorker,” Hung said.

See what’s cooking in the video above.

Pao & Cha Cha

23-03 Astoria Boulevard

Astoria, NY 11102

(646) 545-8635

http://paochacha.com/

