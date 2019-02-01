PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person was hurt in a police-involved shooting overnight in Passaic, New Jersey.

Just before midnight Thursday, police responded to reports of gunshots near Myrtle Avenue and Harrison Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a group of people allegedly took off running, including one person with a gun.

One officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

“He’s got a gun,” police scanner audio says.

“Shots fired, shots fired. Harrison.”

“Headquarters, let’s start making the notifications. Officer-involved shooting. We have one party hit. We have one handgun on scene and one officer involved in that shooting.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said a gun was recovered on the scene.

The officers involved were not injured.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office is now investigating.