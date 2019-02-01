DANGEROUS COLDContact Numbers, School Closures, Flight Delays, Code Blue Info And More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, New Jersey, Passaic, Police-Involved Shooting

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person was hurt in a police-involved shooting overnight in Passaic, New Jersey.

Just before midnight Thursday, police responded to reports of gunshots near Myrtle Avenue and Harrison Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, a group of people allegedly took off running, including one person with a gun.

One officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

“He’s got a gun,” police scanner audio says.

“Shots fired, shots fired. Harrison.”

“Headquarters, let’s start making the notifications. Officer-involved shooting. We have one party hit. We have one handgun on scene and one officer involved in that shooting.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said a gun was recovered on the scene.

The officers involved were not injured.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office is now investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s