NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn basketball coach is under arrest after allegedly shooting a parent who had gone to his home to talk playing time on the court for the man’s son.

The NYPD says on Dec. 22, just before 10 p.m., the 47-year-old victim went to a house on Jefferson Avenue in Bed-Stuy.

Police say at some point there was an altercation and the man was shot.

Todd Myles, 42, has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

Police say Myles is a basketball coach at Robeson Business Tech in Brooklyn.

