



Police are on the prowl for a suspected Peeping Tom on Staten Island.

On Jan. 3, between 6 and 10 p.m., a man allegedly walked onto a 64-year-old woman’s property multiple times and peered into her windows.

Police say they’re searching for a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a white man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build, last seen wearing a black jacket with fur trim, blue jeans, black shoes and dark-colored glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.