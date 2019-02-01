



A New Jersey woman, critically injured by a hit-and-run driver , has tragically lost her two-week battle for survival.

Authorities said Friday that Meghan Crilly died Thursday night at Newark University Hospital.

The 35-year-old was struck by a car on North Wood Avenue in Linden back on Jan. 20. The driver fled the scene and is still on the run from police.

According to Crilly’s family and friends, the Fanwood resident was left in a coma after several surgeries to repair “spinal damage, a broken pelvis, a broken ankle, and a broken tibia.”

Crilly also suffered a lacerated liver and doctors were forced to remove her spleen after the crash.

Police and the victim’s father pleaded for the driver to come forward after the now-fatal accident.

“We want to bring closure for this family,” Linden Police Lieutenant Christopher Guenther said. “We’re confident someone out there knows what happened that night.”

Police say surveillance cameras in Linden have identified the suspect’s vehicle as a red Jeep Grand Cherokee that may have some front-end damage near its lower grill area.

Police in Linden are also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The family’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $55,000 for the 35-year-old’s medical bills. In an update on Friday, the Crilly family said the money with now be used to pay for funeral expenses and donated to charity.