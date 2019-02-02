CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Local TV, New York, Queens, Rockaway Plunge


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a week of bitter cold temperatures, you can only imagine just how cold the water is around here.

So, what better idea than to take a polar plunge for a good cause? CBS2’s Dick Brennan did just that on Saturday at the 19th annual Rockaway Plunge in Breezy Point, Queens.

It was Dick’s 11th time participating in the event, which raises money for people suffering form cystic fibrosis. 

The event is helping to cover the expenses of a second double-lung transplant for 22-year-old Annie McMahon, of Westchester County.

But what was it like?!

“It’s wonderful! It’s invigorating… it’s cold,” one man said.

For more information on Saturday’s plunge, or if you’d like to donate to the charity which ran the event, CLICK HERE.

