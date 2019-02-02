By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After another sub-freezing start, temperatures will finally get back to more seasonable levels this afternoon. We’ll get high temps in the mid 30s this afternoon under mixed skies. Skies tonight should remain partly clear and temps will drop to around 30 in the the City.

Tomorrow will be the milder half of the weekend, and it’ll be brighter too. Expect temps to top off in the mid 40s, which is positively balmy compared to where we finished the week. Monday will be another fine looking day with bright skies and temps right around 50.

Looks like Tuesday is the pick of the upcoming week as skies remain mostly clear and temps shoot up to near 60 – yes, 60 – less than a week after single digit temps. Have a great weekend!