BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire destroyed several homes in Bayonne, New Jersey on Saturday, and was still burning several hours after breaking out.

Smoke was still billowing from the homes on Andrew Street, as firefighters remained hard at work in the bitter weather to bring the blaze under control.

Cell phone video shows how intense the flames were after the fire broke out around noon. Officials say it quickly spread to three different multi-family homes, badly damaging each of them.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and more than 40 people have turned to the Red Cross to help find temporary housing.

Officials say it’s been a tough fire to fight, but crews are powering through to prevent a potential collapse.

“Right now, ice is an issue and we’ve spread rock salt throughout the scene to prevent slippery conditions and any slip and fall injuries to our firefighters,” Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

Firefighters will likely remain at the scene through the night putting out hot spots.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.