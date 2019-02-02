NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s Groundhog Day and two famous groundhogs in the area are in agreement this year.

Both Staten Island Chuck and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil have made their predictions and say an early spring is in the forecast.

In New York, crowds began to gather at the Staten Island Zoo before the sun came up. Jennifer Dunbar and her daughter came all the way from Alabama to see Chuck.

“She was born on Groundhog’s Day so we’ve always joked that we wanted to come see it,” Jennifer Dunbar told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

It was another cold morning after a brutal week of frigid temperatures, giving Staten Island Chuck incentive not to see his shadow this year.

“It’s been really cold. We’ve all had to bundle up. A lot of kids are losing their hats and gloves and they don’t like that,” Julia Grandstaff of Staten Island said.

After a short ceremony, the moment of truth came and Chuck delighted his fans.

No Shadow! Staten Island groundhog Chuck predicted spring WILL come early! @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WqgvbSMJyZ — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) February 2, 2019

“Early spring, no shadow!” officials announced.

“I think it was right. I wanted spring. I’m tired of the cold. It’s really cold,” youngsters Mia Bavaro and Emma Brogan said.

Known around New York as the “other groundhog,” Punxsutawney Phil also predicted an early spring was on the way.

On this chilly Groundhog’s Day, many are hoping the furry forecasters are right.