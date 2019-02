NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deliveryman was injured in a shooting in Harlem Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and E. 106th Street, where police say the 24-year-old man was making a delivery on a bicycle when he was shot in the hand.

It’s not clear if he was the intended target.

The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.