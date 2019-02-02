NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Going to a sporting event and just settling for some popcorn and hot dogs is a thing of the past, especially at Madison Square Garden.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten shared some of the sophisticated dishes you’ll find at the “world’s most famous arena,” including at his eatery Simply Chicken.

Chicken Meatball Sliders and Spicy Tomato Sauce and Parmesan

Ingredients for the tomato sauce:

200 grams sweet onions, small dice

80 grams garlic, minced

180 grams extra virgin olive oil

10 grams salt

3,000 grams of San Marzano diced tomatoes

Extra ingredients:

19 grams salt

35 grams chipotle in adobe (pureed)

50 grams molasses

10 grams organic liquid mesquite smoke

10 grams fresh basil leaves

Combine the onions, garlic, olive oil, and salt and cook, covered, on medium high heat until completely tender (no resistance at all); no color. Add tomatoes and boil on high heat for 45 minutes, stirring as needed. At this point the sauce should weigh 2000 grams for this amount, now stir in the extra salt, chipotle, molasses, liquid mesquite smoke, and basil leaves. Then cool over ice.

Ingredients for the meatballs:

1,000 grams organic skinless chicken thighs, ground twice

70 grams sour dough boule, crust removed

200 grams milk

5 grams minced garlic

5 grams parsley chiffonade

15 grams salt

1 gram pepper

35 grams Parmesan cheese, grated

1 egg beaten

Soak the sourdough in the milk for five minutes then gently mix everything with the ground meat. Portion into 70 gram balls.

For the crumbs:

35 grams extra virgin olive oil

75 grams panko

2 grams salt

Sauté panko in EVOO until golden then season with salt and blot well on paper towels.

To serve one portion:

2 potato slider buns

2 hot meatballs

2 oz. hot sauce

2 tspn. crumbs

2 tspns. Parmesan cheese

Arrange buns in a serving tray and top each bun with a meatball, then spoon sauce over top. Sprinkle with crumbs, then Parmesan and serve.