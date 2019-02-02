



A desperate search is underway in the Bronx for a missing teen police believe is with a sex offender.

Fourteen-year-old Sage Locus was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

Investigators say 35-year-old Anthony Ferdinand – a homeless, level 2 sex offender – is suspected of having a romantic relationship with the teen.

The teen’s parents say Sage left their Bussing Avenue home after they spoke to her about the alleged relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.