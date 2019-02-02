NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man suspected of taking several stolen MTA buses on a series of joy rides is under arrest.

Police believe 18-year-old Mamoudou Camara is one of six people who stole the city buses.

There were at least four reported incidents that started in December where police say the suspects boarded empty buses, rode around for an hour, and then abandoned them on the street.

Each of the buses were found undamaged.

Camara is charged with four counts of grand larceny.

Police are still searching for the five other people.