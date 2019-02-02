By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a bright & beautiful day – but it was still pretty cold! Things stay dry through the evening and overnight, along with some clouds moving through. Temps won’t drop too much, with temps falling into the 20s to around 30. Still…nowhere near as brutal as the past couple of nights!

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and temps reaching the mid 40s. Winds will also be on the light side so we won’t have much in the way of any wind chills. Monday looks like a great start to the work week with temps around 50 under mostly sunny skies.

The pick of the week looks like Tuesday as temps will be scratching 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies – a nice treat after having to deal with last week’s brutal cold! Things turn damp for the rest of the week with shower chances, but it’ll be just rain with temps in the mid & upper 40s. Have a great night!