NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show rolls into town next week.

More than 2,000 adorable canines will strut their stuff as they compete for the title of “best in show.”

One of the four-legged competitors, Dobby, joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Janelle Burrell before his big day.

Westminster Kennel Club dog show contender, Dobby. (Credit: CBS2)

Dobby’s owner, Stefanie Kappus, and Gail Miller Bisher of the Westminster Kennel Club also stopped by to preview the annual event.

Starting of Feb. 9, dog lovers (and cat lovers too) with have a chance to meet and visit with hundreds of dogs and cats, while learning about responsible pet ownership and various breeds.

Saturday will also feature the sixth annual Masters Agility Championship

Westminster Kennel Club dog show. (Credit: CBS2/WKC)

On Feb. 11, the fourth annual Masters Obedience Championship will feature the top obedience dogs and their handlers from around the country. Dog and handler teams will compete in traditional and freestyle exercises in the ultimate display of companionship.

The event’s grand finale comes on Feb. 11-12, when fans will witness the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding divisions will be seen on Monday.

Sporting, Working, and Terrier division will be seen on Tuesday.

For More Information And Tickets To The Event, Click Here

