CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It stays quiet the rest of today as temps climb into the mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Temps don’t drop off much overnight, into the mid 30s for NYC and some 20s in the outlying suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

For Monday, it’s another mix of sun and clouds… and a bit warmer! Temps will top out in the low 50s. There will likely be some spots of dense fog early on.

(Credit: CBS2)

After a slim risk of a shower early Tuesday, mainly before sunrise, it easily turns into the pick of the week! Temps will approach 60 with bright skies.

Rain chances return starting late Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s