Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It stays quiet the rest of today as temps climb into the mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. Temps don’t drop off much overnight, into the mid 30s for NYC and some 20s in the outlying suburbs.

For Monday, it’s another mix of sun and clouds… and a bit warmer! Temps will top out in the low 50s. There will likely be some spots of dense fog early on.

After a slim risk of a shower early Tuesday, mainly before sunrise, it easily turns into the pick of the week! Temps will approach 60 with bright skies.

Rain chances return starting late Wednesday.