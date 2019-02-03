



In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Mary and Pearl.

Mary is a one and a half year-old, Black Labrador mix, who weighs 40 pounds and is housebroken. Mary came to New York City from Brazil to be adopted.

She has a very loving and sweet nature. Mary also loves to go for walks and enjoys running, playing, and fetching.

Pearl is a very sweet six-year-old, 10 pound, Chihuahua who is also housebroken. Pearl had emergency surgery for an infection but she is now recovering and on medication.

CBS2 has a Furry Friend update on Arthur.

Arthur, the two-year-old Dachshund mix, was adopted by Rodney and Michael and their two cats. They say everyone gets along great and Arthur now enjoys long walks in Central Park.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.