



There’s some welcome news for the workers out of a job after a massive fire destroyed a New Jersey paper plant last week.

Elmwood Park officials are hosting a job fair on Tuesday in an effort to get hundreds of people working again.

Flames broke out at Marcal Paper’s Elmwood Park complex on Jan. 30 and quickly spread throughout the facility.

MORE: Over 100 Firefighters Battle Massive Wind-Swept Blaze At Iconic Marcal Paper Plant In Elmwood Park

The company say it’s also working to secure financial support and assistance for its displaced employees.

The Marcal Paper Plant in Elmwood Park, NJ appears to have just collapsed. Wind is whipping and carrying embers several blocks. Neighbors say fire has spread to nearby homes @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/WKCKycWimX — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) January 31, 2019

Mayor Frank Caramagna said the roof had collapsed by 6:30 p.m. Nearby, the ramp for exit 61 on I-80 was closed due to heavy smoke affecting traffic on the busy highway.

Officials say the nearly 200 workers inside the mills when flames broke out managed to get out safely.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.