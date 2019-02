— Power was restored Sunday night at a federal detention center in New York City where inmates had been living largely without heat or electricity for the past week, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

There was cheering from the street and inmates cheering thanks to the flickering of room lights. At around 6:30 p.m., Con Edison and a contractor restored power to the Metropolitan Detention Center, which holds more than 1,000 inmates, including Kyaisha Murray’s brother.

“It was like a breath of fresh air. I got on the phone with my mom,” Murray told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. “She’s like, ‘What about lights?’ I see lights, ma. I see lights. ‘They got heat?’ They got heat.”

Protesters have gathered outside the detention center in Brooklyn in recent days following news reports that those housed there have largely been without heat or power for the past week and also haven’t been able to communicate with lawyers or loved ones. Outdoor temperatures have been well below freezing on some recent days, though Sunday was warmer.

In its statement the agency said it was “working to restore the facility to normal operations.”

MORE: Facing Mounting Criticism, Feds Say Jail In Brooklyn Will Have Power Back By Monday

Earlier Sunday, some demonstrators attempted to enter the facility, and witnesses said guards drove them back with pushes, shoves and pepper spray. A reporter and photographer for The Associated Press were at the facility when a woman, whose son is being detained, tried to get into the jail.

On Sunday, an inmate was able to call through the window of his cell, which faces out to the street, to his mother below. The woman, Yvonne Murchison, was crying and upset and tried to get into the facility, where visits have been stopped.

“I’d trade places with him any day, that’s my child,” she said.

She was followed by activists and media into the lobby, where visitors have to pass through metal detectors.

Witnesses said officers used significant force to push the people out, with some of those attempting to come in being pushed to the ground. The AP photographer felt some type of spray, and began to have trouble breathing. Those affected were seen washing out their eyes with water or milk.

The Bureau of Prisons has acknowledged that the jail “experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room.” The bureau had said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday. It wasn’t clear if that work was completed Sunday night with the restoration of power. The agency insisted that inmates had hot water for showers and sinks, and were getting medications as needed.

The jail administration did not return an email seeking comment on the clash Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for an investigation of the circumstances of the loss of heat and electricity by the federal Department of Justice, saying the situation was “a violation of human decency and dignity” and also raises “questions of potential violations of law.”

The Democrat said he wanted answers, and those responsible held accountable.

“Prisoners in New York are human beings,” Cuomo said. “Let’s treat them that way.”

Added City Councilman Jumaane Williams: “The sense of urgency never existed for the warden or people running this and never had concerns for people who are human beings in this facility. There definitely needs to be an investigation.”

The New York Civil Liberties Union released a statement Sunday calling on the Bureau of Prisons to “ensure that no detainee be subjected to retaliation for peacefully protesting.”

“Today’s confrontation between the Bureau of Prisons and family members of people jailed at MDC highlights the desperate need to address the dangerous, inhumane and unlawful conditions inside the facility,” NYCLU executive director Donna Lieberman said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)