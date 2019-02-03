



The man police say was in a relationship with a 14-year-old Bronx girl who ran away from home has now been charged with rape.

Authorities say 35-year-old Anthony Ferdinand – a homeless, level 2 sex offender – was discovered with Sage Locus on Saturday.

Ferdinand was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the minor. He has now been charged with rape, criminal sex acts, sexual abuse, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

The teen’s parents said Sage left their Bussing Avenue home on Thursday after they spoke to her about the alleged relationship.

According to multiple reports, the two were found in Manhattan’s Herald Square.