NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sunday may be all about football, but for some, the party menu is even better than the game.

Especially if you don’t have a rooting interest in the teams playing this year.

For the meat lovers out there, chicken wings are a classic at any Super Bowl party.

If you’re looking for some last-minute ideas to kick your game day bash into high gear, Marc Sherry from the Old Homestead Steakhouse shared some other meaty treats you can grill up tonight.

Chicken wings, lamb chops, and ribs from the Old Homestead Steakhouse. (Credit: CBS2)

Chef Sherry showed CBS2’s Jessica Layton and Cindy Hsu his Super Bowl specials including:

  • Manhattan chili chowder
  • Steak & pizza bagels
  • Rib eye steak
  • Porterhouse ribs
  • Lamb chops
  • Meat & potato nachos

For more about what’s on the menu at the Old Homestead, click here.

