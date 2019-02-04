



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! Some spots are starting out with fog, but that will give way to another mix of sun & clouds this afternoon. We continue the warm-up as highs reach the low to mid 50s.

For Tuesday, its even warmer! Temps will push 60 in many spots under mostly sunny skies. Early in the morning (before sunrise), there’s a slim risk of a shower, mainly N&W.

Things drop back down into the 40s for Wednesday as our next steady rain chance arrives in the evening.

Have a great week!