Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia


Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

Good morning! Some spots are starting out with fog, but that will give way to another mix of sun & clouds this afternoon. We continue the warm-up as highs reach the low to mid 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

For Tuesday, its even warmer! Temps will push 60 in many spots under mostly sunny skies. Early in the morning (before sunrise), there’s a slim risk of a shower, mainly N&W.

(Credit: CBS2)

Things drop back down into the 40s for Wednesday as our next steady rain chance arrives in the evening.

Have a great week!

