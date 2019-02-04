



A Brooklyn woman is shot and killed while on the job and police say she was an innocent bystander.

Dorothy Dixon was working at a construction site Monday morning when she and another worker were shot just before noon on West 33rd Street in Coney Island.

Police say two men were arguing nearby. One man then pulled out a gun and fire at the other, but the 53-year-old was caught in the crossfire.

Both the shooter and the other man ran from the scene. Dixon’s daughter had a message for the gunman.

“There’s a lot I would say to that person, they have no idea what they took away from my family, my mom was our everything,” Minnie Scott said.

The other construction worker was shot in the leg and is expected to recover. Police are still searching for the suspects.

