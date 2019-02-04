



— When Caris LeVert first got hurt many thought the Brooklyn Nets wouldn’t see him again this season.

Those fears were quickly assuaged when doctors came to the conclusion that the dislocated foot he suffered on Nov. 12 against Minnesota did not cause structural damage or require surgery. So he has been working his way back to the Nets ever since.

And now it looks like he might get to rejoin one of the NBA’s surprise teams sooner rather than later.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, LeVert may be able to return to action in less than two weeks.

Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert (foot) will return to five on five practice soon and there’s optimism the gifted guard can return to Nets lineup prior to the All-Star Break, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

LeVert, a 6-foot-7 swingman in his third NBA season, was off to the best start of his young career, averaging 18.4 points and shooting nearly 48 percent from the floor through 14 games when he went down. The Nets (28-26) proceeded to lose 11 of 13, including eight straight from Nov. 21 until Dec. 5. However, they have since won 20 of 28, a run that has moved them into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race heading into Monday night’s showdown with conference-leading Milwaukee at Barclays Center.

The problem for the Nets is they aren’t just playing without LeVert. Emerging point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has missed the last five games due to right thumb surgery and could be sidelined another month.

But when they have both LeVert and Dinwiddie in the lineup down the stretch, the Nets will likely be a real handful for opposing teams. With Dinwiddie running the offense, dynamic shooting guard D’Angelo Russell a threat as both a slasher and long-distance bomber and LeVert doing his thing on the perimeter and in the paint, not to mention veteran power forward DeMarre Carroll and developing young center Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn could put on the court one of the more dynamic starting fives in the East.

And still have productive veterans Joe Harris, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe, among others, coming off the bench.

LeVert, a first-round pick in 2016, is averaging 11.1 points in 142 career games.