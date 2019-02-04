



– The jury in the drug trafficking trial of Joquin “El Chapo” Guzman is set to begin deliberations Monday.

In newly unsealed documents, one witness told authorities Guzman had sex with underage girls – some as young as 13 – after he had them drugged.

Guzman’s attorneys say he denies those allegations.

The jury has heard testimony lasting nearly three months about Guzman’s rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say he is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and using violence to protect his turf.

The defense claims his role has been exaggerated by cooperators who are seeking leniency in their own cases.

Guzman, 61, faces life in prison if convicted on drug smuggling charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement since being sent to the U.S. in 2017.

