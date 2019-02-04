



The city provided them with a home to live in, but it was deemed too dangerous – and now they’re struggling to get help.

On Friday, CBS2 introduced you to a family who was relocated into a dangerous apartment with no heat, lights, or running water by the Department of Homeless Services.

On Monday, CBS2 discovered two other forgotten couples facing similar situations.

Shakira Jones also took part in a DHS special one-time assistance program. She saw CBS2’s report about the New York family placed in an East Orange horror house and it hit very close to home.

Jones was also moved out of a city shelter and into a house in New Jersey – this one in Newark and also a tenant’s nightmare.

“When I moved here almost immediately things started falling apart,” Jones told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

The door to her kids’ bedroom fell off on day two, so the working mother of three reached out to the landlord and got nowhere. Jones and her working partner had to make do, then the winter hit.

“Once it became cold outside, my lights started shutting off, the heat would go off. I was in here for days with no electricity,” the 26-year-old explained.

Jones claimed her landlord was taking power illegally and the apartment itself was illegal. DHS had placed the family of five in an attic of a home not zoned to be an apartment. She said she had no choice.

“If you’re in the shelter, they force you to take the first program available to you. They don’t give you many options.”

So they have lived with exposed outlets, broken heaters and windows, and not a word from New York City since their relocation.

The city of Newark has spoken up, the fire department ordered an inspection and ultimately deemed the unit “uninhabitable” on Jan. 29.

“We really went through it, the true blue and honest way. No short cuts, no corners, so we really feel defeated and tricked,” Jarvis Careton said.

Careton lives downstairs with his wife and two-year-old son. They were dropped off by DHS just a week before Jones and haven’t had heat since. The thermometer read as low as 32 degrees last week.

“There’s times when he’s cold and we have to put on sweaters and two pairs of sweatpants, just so he’s good,” Careton added.

Careton and his wife both work two jobs in New York City, they have to rotate taking their son to work to keep him warm.

Newark mayor Ras Baraka said he didn’t know DHS was abandoning homeless families in his city until CBS2’s report. Over the phone, the mayor said after looking into it he’s worried about how the program effects Newark’s economy.

“Once the SOTA program is over a lot of them are staying, not being able to pay the rent and are in between jobs.”

All three families at the South 12th Street address are being placed into temporary housing until the situation is resolved.

The head of DHS has not responded to requests to comment on the growing scandal.