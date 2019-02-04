



— “Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the soap opera for the last 28 years, was found dead Sunday at his home in California.

St. John, 52, was found dead at his home in the Woodland Hills area, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Detectives have been called in to investigate the actor’s death, which was characterized as a possible alcohol overdose.

His death was confirmed by his attorney, Mark Geragos.

For his role as Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera, St. John won two Daytime Emmy Awards, the first in 1992 and the second in 2008. He has also won several NAACP awards.

He got his start as an actor as a child in the miniseries “Roots: The Next Generation.” He has also appeared on “Happy Days,” as Denise Huxtable’s boyfriend on “The Cosby Show,” and later on the soap opera “Generations.”

St. John recently got engaged to model Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva and the couple had planned to marry in the fall.

He leaves behind a daughter, Paris Nicole. St. John reportedly struggled since the 2014 suicide of his son, Julian, in 2014.