NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was attacked early Monday morning in Midtown, Manhattan.

Authorities said he may have been stabbed or slashed.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near Broadway and West 38th Street.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear whether this was a random attack.

