



Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams made history in more ways than one.

The Patriots earned a history-tying win, as their sixth title put them even with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most ever.

“I couldn’t imagine that I’d be sitting with you right here at this desk.” – Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) on going from 0-16 with the Browns last season to winning his first Super Bowl ring (via @CharissaT // @LT_21 // @DeionSanders) 📺: @NFLGameDay Prime pic.twitter.com/AsBrZiZrUS — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2019

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, it was a history-making effort by the McCourty brothers, who not only became the first set of twins to play in a Super Bowl on the same team but to win one together.

It was even more special to do it in front of their No. 1 fan – their mom.

MORE: Patriots Do It With Defense, Top Rams For 6th Super Bowl Title

She told Livingston it was beyond her wildest dreams.

“Thought about it, but never thought it would actually happen,” said Phyllis Harrell. “So I am just like so blessed.”

“To do this alongside my brother, to have my family here, man this is what it’s all about,” Jason McCourty said. This is why we play football, this is why we come out here – to win the Super Bowl, to see the confetti on the ground, my mom scooping it up and putting it in her bag to save it.”

“This is what it’s all about. I told the guys before the game we play for our families tonight. Tom (Brady) said it in the locker room, tonight everyone’s honored – you, your family, everyone man. It’s amazing,” Devin McCourty added.

Earlier this week, Devin – who now has three Super Bowl rings – hinted that he may retire after this game, saying how could you top winning a Super Bowl with your brother?