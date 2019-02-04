



Power has been restored to a federally run prison in Brooklyn after inmates were left in the dark with no heat for a week.

The U.S. Department of Justice says it will work with the Bureau of Prisons to investigate what happened.

On Monday, loved ones will be able to visit the inmates for the first time after being denied entry for days.

The sound of cheers erupted to the sight of lights turning on Sunday night at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park.

“It was like a breath of fresh air. I was able to get on the phone with my mom, ‘I see lights, ma! I see lights!’ She was like, ‘what about the heat, what about the heat? They got heat?’ ‘They got heat,’” said Kyaisha Murray, the sister of an inmate.

For the past week, as temperatures dipped into the single digits, many inside the facility, which houses about 1,600 prisoners, were living largely without heat and hot water.

New York State Assemblyman Felix Ortiz said because of public outcry, the feds fast-tracked Con Edison and a contractor to get the work done.

“On Friday, this is what they should have done. Not Sunday. Friday. This is a disgrace,” he said.

A fire is being blamed for the partial power outage, which also left loved ones of inmates in the dark.

“I haven’t spoken to my husband for a whole week. I don’t know nothing. I don’t know if he ate, I don’t know if he’s freezing,” Stacy Tejada said.

Once news of the outage spread Thursday, the protests began. By Sunday, they reached a boiling point, with protesters pushing and police using pepper spray.

Later that evening, the lock down was lifted and power restored.

But many state and local lawmakers say they’re just getting started.

“There is heat now. I will say, the heat in a building, separate from the power system, is not sufficient for the coldest days in the year,” said New York City Councilman Brad Lander.

“The sense of urgency never existed for the warden. There definitely needs to be an investigation,” Councilman Jumaane Williams added.

“A federal official confirmed to me the power is back on at MDC. Make no mistake: this took people power. Thank you to the families, activists and officials who fought for the dignity of people inside. More work ahead—let’s keep at it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also among those calling on the justice department to investigate.

“I’m calling on the @TheJusticeDept to immediately investigate the circumstances at the #MDC in Brooklyn. New York stands ready to provide any support necessary to keep the heat, hot water and electricity running,” he tweeted.

One advocate camped out outside the facility told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis she’s been there since Saturday, trying to raise awareness and ensure the inmates get supplies.