



A manhunt continues Monday for the suspects behind a deadly shooting on a subway platform in Queens.

Police said two men started arguing with the 20-year-old victim on board a southbound 7 train shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. The fight spilled onto the platform at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station in Jackson Heights.

One man pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, including in his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were many witnesses on that train that saw this incident. So we’re asking any riders who actually have video to please send that video up to us,” NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre said.

WATCH: NYPD Press Conference On Subway Platform Shooting

Police said the suspects were last seen running down 90th Street.

This is the first subway shooting on the year. Last year, overall crime was down across the city, but transit crime was up 3.8 percent.

MTA Chief External Affairs Officer Max Young released a statement calling the shooting “beyond horrifying.”

“The NYPD is currently investigating and we are cooperating fully with their investigation. While our system and the city are safer than ever before, we have zero tolerance for any violence on our subways and buses, and the safety of our customers and employees will always be our number one priority,” the statement continued.