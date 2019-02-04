



– ‘Tis the season to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

From a nature-inspired day at the park to a free hair-styling session, complete with Chinese astrology reading, there’s plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Lunar New Year in Prospect Park

Tomorrow, celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Prospect Park Alliance in Prospect Park. Paper-lantern making and other paper crafts will be on the agenda at Lefferts Historic House. At the Prospect Park Audobon Center, partake in indoor and outdoor nature programs, such as the Bird Nerds hour, where your knowledge of our feathery friends will be tested.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Prospect Park

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Dyson Demo Store

Care for a free blowout? Professional stylists will be on hand at the Dyson Demo Store to offer their services, using the Dyson Supersonic or Airwrap. You can also enjoy a complimentary Chinese astrology reading and a variety of food and drinks. Dyson experts will be available to answer any questions you might have about Dyson technology.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Dyson Demo – 5th Avenue, 640 Fifth Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year Celebration at Queens Botanical Garden

To wrap it up, you can celebrate the Year of the Pig on Saturday, too, at Queens Botanical Garden. The line-up includes crafts, performances and activities for the entire family. Check out the “Organic Emergence” exhibit while you’re there.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets