



If you live in the Tri-state area, you know how limited space can be.

Some savvy renters are now turning storage units – usually sold to hold your excess stuff – into lavish bachelor pads and work spaces.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer got a look at some of the man caves, she sheds, and recording studios popping up in ordinary public storage facilities.

For more information on the trendy units for rent in New Jersey, click here.