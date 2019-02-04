CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, man caves, New York, Steve Overmyer, storage spaces


NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If you live in the Tri-state area, you know how limited space can be.

Some savvy renters are now turning storage units – usually sold to hold your excess stuff – into lavish bachelor pads and work spaces.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer got a look at some of the man caves, she sheds, and recording studios popping up in ordinary public storage facilities.

For more information on the trendy units for rent in New Jersey, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s