



The list of performers for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards got a bit longer earlier today after it was announced that legendary artist Dolly Parton will perform at the event for the first time since 2001. Parton will perform new music from her hit album Dumplin’. The awards will also feature a special tribute to the 11-time GRAMMY winner featuring her classic hits sung by Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Katy Perry.

Additionally, current GRAMMY nominees J Balvin and Young Thug, and previous GRAMMY Award winners Ricky Martin and Arturo Sandoval, will join Camila Cabello for a show stopping opener. Previously announced performers include Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Diana Ross.

The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards will be hosted by 15-time winner Alicia Keys and will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, February 10th at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.