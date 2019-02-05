MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Twenty nine people were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges in early morning raids Tuesday, the New York State Police said.

The raids come as a result of an investigation into four people that got started last August. Authorities targeted 15 different locations in the 4 a.m. raids, nine of which required tactical teams to participate.

They say nearly 250 law enforcement personnel participated in the raids and investigation, including 193 state police, 30 FBI agents and 20 DEA agents.

Sources tell CBS2 the operation targeted a drug ring involving biker gangs in Rockland and Orange Counties.

New York State Police are expected to release more details about the raids and investigation in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

