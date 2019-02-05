GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation was underway in an affluent Connecticut community on Tuesday following a gruesome discovery along a busy roadway in Greenwich.

Police say a woman’s body was found bound at her hands and feet inside a large suitcase by highway workers roughly 20 feet off the shoulder of Glenville Road.

It wasn’t immediately clear when or how the woman was killed, or how long the body was left along the side of the road.

Investigators were working to determine the identity of the victim, who police say does not appear to be a juvenile.

“It’s sensitive to us every time we have a tragedy such as this,” Greenwich Police Captain Robert Barry said. “There’s a family connected to it. We always try to keep that in our minds, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to that family, whoever they may be.”

Police urge anyone with any information to give them a call.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.