DUNELLEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You can call it “the mother of all child birth stories.”

A mom in New Jersey says her little one just couldn’t wait, and her labor was so quick she had to take matters into her own hands.

“You have no control over your body,” 32-year-old Melissa Dawson said. “The baby is going to come in, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Melissa says going into labor and delivering baby Bria Belle last Thursday was the most frightening, yet exhilarating moment of her life

What’s more? She was all alone in her own bedroom.

“It was the most… panic-driven experience I’ve ever had,” Melissa said.

Her frantic screams were captured on the family’s nanny cam in another daughter’s bedroom. Her husband, Gregg, was out of the house running errands when she went into labor after her water broke.

She called him right away.

“She’s like, you need to get here right now,” Gregg said.

Gregg raced back to the house as fast as he could, but it just wasn’t fast enough to catch the special moment.

“She literally bungled out of me, lands on the floor,” Melissa said.

The new mom immediately wrapped the child in sheets, and did what any panicked mother would do in her situation — she took a selfie.

About 15 minutes later, first responders arrived at the house. They kicked down the door, breaking the lock as Gregg followed them into the home.

Luckily, all was well with mom and baby even though it wasn’t exactly as they had planned it.

“I still can’t believe it happened to me,” Melissa said.

Mom says Bria Belle means strong and beautiful, which she says is most appropriate given the circumstances.