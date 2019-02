NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The odor of diesel prompted the MTA to suspend service between Brooklyn and Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Update: L train service is suspended between 8 Av and Myrtle Wyckoff Avs while we investigate the source of fuel smells on the tracks near Graham Av. Our safety checks have found that the air is currently safe, but we need to correct and resolve the condition. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i0zRBFVe50 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 5, 2019

The MTA said it suspended service between Eighth Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues to investigate the source of the odor. The agency deployed shuttle buses to accommodate passengers between Union Square and Myrtle-Wyckoff stations.

