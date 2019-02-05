



A deli employee was shot in the head during a robbery attempt over the weekend in Queens.

Police are searching for the suspects, who were caught on camera.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at 110 Gourmet Deli on Sutphin Boulevard near Brinkerhoff Avenue in Jamaica.

Surveillance video shows three suspects walk into the deli, where one pulls out a gun and demands cash.

When the 27-year-old employee refused, police said the gunman fired one shot, which grazed the worker’s head.

The suspects took off heading west on 110 Avenue. Police said a fourth person stood outside the store as lookout.

They’re described as black males wearing dark hooded jackets and sweaters. One had on blue jeans and black and white sneakers, another had black sweatpants and black sneakers, another dark jeans and black sneakers, and the fourth wore blue pants, red or orange sneakers and a blue scarf across his face.

The employee was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.