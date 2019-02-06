COMMUTER ALERTLincoln Tunnel Outbound Lanes Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! What a difference a day makes. After yesterday’s 60 degree warmth, we’re starting off in the 20s and 30s today. Temps will be about 20-25 degrees colder today, maxing out in the low 40s.

CBS2

The rain looks to hold off until after sunset for most. Freezing rain is possible in the NW higher elevations to start, and a winter weather advisory is up for Sullivan and Ulster due to the potential of freezing rain.

CBS2

Rain continues overnight into Thursday morning, before we get a break into the afternoon and early evening.
Have a good one!
