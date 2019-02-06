



Clouds will give way to late day rain and some light freezing rain well north and west. It will be a struggle in the temperature department, too, with highs falling well short of yesterday’s — only the low to mid 40s.

Rain will overspread the area by early this evening with tapering expected during the overnight hours. Temps will remain nearly steady with lows in the upper 30s or so.

Tomorrow will feature lots of clouds with perhaps a little leftover drizzle. Highs will be on the cool side once again in the 40s.

Another round of showers will push through tomorrow night into Friday morning with clearing into the afternoon. It will be even warmer, too, with highs well into the 50s.