NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island say they found human remains in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as officers in hazmat suits probed the gruesome discovery.

Police started the search after receiving a tip that a body had been buried in the area in the Greenridge section.

Based on the tip, investigators say they believe it was a homicide but a cause of death has not yet been determined.