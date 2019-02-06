



New York City’s sanitation commissioner is taking on a major new role.

Kathryn Garcia will work with the federal government to overhaul the city’s public housing system.

This is part of a recent agreement between the feds and the city, which called for a new interim chair of the New York City Housing Authority.

Garcia takes over for Stanley Brezenoff, who had been serving as interim chair. She’ll work closely with NYCHA’s general manager, Vito Mustaciuolo.

The agency has long been criticized for mismanagement and dangerous living conditions in some of its nearly 180,000 apartments that house more than 400,000 people.

As part of the deal with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city will invest $2.5 billion in NYCHA over the next 10 years.

In a statement, Garcia said in part, “There’s been real progress – now it’s time to go farther and faster. We have a plan to renovate tens of thousands of apartments and an agreement with the federal government to improve all of our key services to residents. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and put these plans into action.”

She has headed the Department of Sanitation since 2014 and will take a leave of absence as she severs in the interim role at NYCHA. First Deputy Commissioner Steven Costas will take over the sanitation department while she’s gone.

The city has two months to choose a permanent NYCHA chair.