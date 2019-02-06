NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the beating and stabbing death of a party guest at a luxury Manhattan apartment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. says Lawrence Dilione of Jersey City, New Jersey got a 23-year sentence on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January.

Joseph Comunale of Stamford, Connecticut died in November 2016 at an after-hours party in an Upper East Side apartment.

Authorities say the party goers were drinking and using cocaine.

Comunale’s body was shoved out of a window and stuffed in a car trunk. It was taken to Oceanport, New Jersey, where it was torched and buried in a makeshift grave.

Another defendant, James Rackover, was sentenced previously to 29 years to life in prison.

