NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Lincoln Tunnel’s outbound lanes are closed Wednesday morning due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

All outbound lanes are closed on the helix.

Drivers traveling from New York to New Jersey will be detoured onto Willow Street into Hoboken and Weehawken, instead of 495.

On the inbound side, Boulevard East is also closed.

Inbound delays are running about 30 minutes.

