



The NYPD says despite overall crime being down across the city, more rapes are being reported than years past.

In response, the department is adding 35 new investigators to its Special Victims Unit.

There were 150 rapes reported last month, up from 118 last January.

In 2018, the city recorded more than 1,700 rapes, compared to just over 1,400 the year before.

Officials have said the #MeToo movement may have an effect on those numbers, as more people come forward to report the crimes.

Last year, the Department of Investigation released a report saying the SVU was understaffed and under-trained.